iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,961 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,291,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,274,000 after purchasing an additional 707,159 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,807,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 386.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 450,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,822,000 after purchasing an additional 358,182 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,029,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,001,000 after acquiring an additional 355,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,935,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.80. The company had a trading volume of 468,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,573. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $89.69 and a 12-month high of $128.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.4387 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

