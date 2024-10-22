iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 66.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,533 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.82. 7,035,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,889,517. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.37.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.