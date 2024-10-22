iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,070 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $18,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vawter Financial Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.8% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of AGG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.79. The stock had a trading volume of 6,764,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,888,188. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.63 and its 200 day moving average is $98.37.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

