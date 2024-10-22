iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 447.6% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 314.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 314.8% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 557.4% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 99,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 84,487 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

IJH traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.60. 2,437,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,988,571. The stock has a market cap of $87.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $64.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.45 and a 200 day moving average of $59.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

