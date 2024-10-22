iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 639,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 4.6% of Ledyard National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $49,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.45 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.24 and its 200-day moving average is $74.50. The company has a market cap of $118.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

