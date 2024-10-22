iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stake Boosted by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,352,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,588 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 7.8% of Ledyard National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ledyard National Bank owned approximately 0.29% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $84,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $551,000. Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 410,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 248,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,435,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $63.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.21. The company has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $64.00.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.