iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Stock Holdings Trimmed by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. reduced its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,582,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,382,000 after buying an additional 498,699 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3,083.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 350,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,179,000 after buying an additional 339,683 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,000,000. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 463,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,461,000 after buying an additional 174,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 556,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,017,000 after buying an additional 142,075 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $57.41. 19,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,340. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.80 and its 200-day moving average is $57.30.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.