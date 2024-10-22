Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV)

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 5,871 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 83% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,201 put options.

Institutional Trading of Canoo

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOEV. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canoo by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 10,786 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 1st quarter worth about $900,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Canoo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOEV shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Canoo from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Canoo from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.04.

Canoo Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOEV traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.96. 145,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,045,876. Canoo has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $8.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.27.

Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Canoo will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canoo

(Get Free Report)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, develops, markets, and manufactures electric vehicles for consumer, commercial fleet, government, and military customers in the United States. the company utilizes its multi-purpose platform architecture, a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an electric vehicle, including its in-house designed proprietary electric drivetrain, battery systems, advanced vehicle control electronics and software, and other critical components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.