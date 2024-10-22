Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for October 21st (AIR, BBY, CMA, EBF, ENVA, FDX, FITB, FNB, FTI, GKOS)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, October 21st:
AAR (NYSE:AIR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Ennis (NYSE:EBF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Masco (NYSE:MAS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Ryder System (NYSE:R) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
STERIS (NYSE:STE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
