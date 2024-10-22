Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for October 21st (AIR, BBY, CMA, EBF, ENVA, FDX, FITB, FNB, FTI, GKOS)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, October 21st:

AAR (NYSE:AIR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

