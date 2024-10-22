Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for October 22nd (AAON, AGI, BAH, BERY, CSIQ, DECK, DUK, GATO, GIII, GPN)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, October 22nd:

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $111.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $102.00.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $19.00.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $112.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $135.00.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Sidoti currently has $78.00 target price on the stock.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

