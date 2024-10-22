Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12, Yahoo Finance reports. Investar had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $40.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 million.

Investar Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:ISTR opened at $19.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.00. Investar has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $21.03.

Investar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Investar’s payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and Alabama in the United States. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; internet, mobile, and video banking services; and reciprocal deposit products.

