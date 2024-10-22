Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $491.97 and last traded at $494.64. Approximately 7,738,946 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 38,817,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $495.42.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $478.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $465.57.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
