Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on IVZ. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.25 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.71.

Invesco Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE IVZ opened at $18.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.07. Invesco has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $18.79.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Invesco

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 4.3% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 95,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 714.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 78,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 72,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

