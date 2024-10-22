Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Sold by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCP stock remained flat at $20.61 on Tuesday. 66,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,822. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.08 and a 1-year high of $20.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

