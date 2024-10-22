International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Waterway Wealth Management LLC

Waterway Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 69.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 927 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the period. Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.2 %

IBM opened at $231.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.45. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $135.87 and a one year high of $237.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

