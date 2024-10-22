InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,471 ($71.03).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($96.08) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 8,300 ($107.76) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

In other news, insider Ron Kalifa purchased 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 7,624 ($98.99) per share, with a total value of £51,766.96 ($67,212.36). Insiders own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IHG opened at GBX 8,440 ($109.58) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7,880.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7,949.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,923.39, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,636 ($73.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,790 ($114.13).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. InterContinental Hotels Group’s payout ratio is 4,237.29%.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

