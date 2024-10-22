Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.150-5.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Inter Parfums also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.15 EPS.
Inter Parfums Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IPAR traded down $1.32 on Monday, hitting $119.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,876. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $108.39 and a one year high of $156.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.15.
Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $342.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at Inter Parfums
In other Inter Parfums news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $188,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 43.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Inter Parfums
Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.
