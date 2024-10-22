Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.150-5.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Inter Parfums also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.15 EPS.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IPAR traded down $1.32 on Monday, hitting $119.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,876. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $108.39 and a one year high of $156.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $342.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IPAR. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.50.

Insider Activity at Inter Parfums

In other Inter Parfums news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $188,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 43.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

