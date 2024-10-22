Integrity Financial Corp WA Sells 84 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Integrity Financial Corp WA lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,322 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 0.8% of Integrity Financial Corp WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its position in Tesla by 347.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 4,818,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $953,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764,300 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 21,816.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,167,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,064,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,748 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 236.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,104,010 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $416,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,378 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 12.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,731,430,000 after buying an additional 1,125,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. New Street Research downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291 over the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $218.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $699.15 billion, a PE ratio of 61.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $271.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.