Integrity Financial Corp WA Sells 661 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT)

Integrity Financial Corp WA reduced its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA owned about 0.12% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOCT. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 2.1% in the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 102,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy & Cox purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,567,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $42.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.26 million, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.64.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

