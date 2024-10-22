Integrity Financial Corp WA Lowers Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR)

Integrity Financial Corp WA cut its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA owned about 0.17% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 35.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 10,473.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 29,849 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 3,572.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 241,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after buying an additional 234,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at about $1,410,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $36.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $234.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.16 and its 200 day moving average is $35.23.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

