Integrity Financial Corp WA Grows Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 56.3% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 220.1% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $227,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $228.93 on Tuesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $144.40 and a 12 month high of $267.24. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.24 and its 200-day moving average is $230.04.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5524 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

