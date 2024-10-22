Integrity Financial Corp WA Grows Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY)

Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA owned approximately 0.26% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 85,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 804.4% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 10,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 40,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $36.51 on Tuesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May has a one year low of $30.17 and a one year high of $36.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.05.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (GMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

