Integrity Financial Corp WA Buys 215 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $536.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $519.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $499.34. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $538.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.