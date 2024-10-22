Insider Selling: Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) CFO Sells 8,431 Shares of Stock

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) CFO Michael M. Achary sold 8,431 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $443,049.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,669. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ HWC traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $51.64. 252,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,395. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.72. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52-week low of $32.16 and a 52-week high of $57.78.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $525.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 37.30%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Hancock Whitney from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Hovde Group lifted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.89.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 268.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

