Insider Selling: Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Director Sells 8,243 Shares of Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) Director Chinh Chu sold 8,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $33,054.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,795,163 shares in the company, valued at $39,278,603.63. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Chinh Chu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Getty Images alerts:

On Wednesday, October 16th, Chinh Chu sold 17,122 shares of Getty Images stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $68,659.22.

Getty Images Stock Performance

GETY stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.89. 194,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,140. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 64.83 and a beta of 2.05. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $5.77.

Institutional Trading of Getty Images

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Getty Images had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $229.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.42 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Getty Images by 95.7% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Getty Images during the second quarter worth $33,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Getty Images in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GETY shares. Macquarie reduced their price target on Getty Images from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Getty Images from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Getty Images

About Getty Images

(Get Free Report)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.