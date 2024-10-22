Insider Buying: J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Insider Buys 21 Shares of Stock

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Free Report) insider Ben Whitley acquired 21 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 718 ($9.32) per share, for a total transaction of £150.78 ($195.77).

J D Wetherspoon Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of J D Wetherspoon stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 710 ($9.22). 159,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,025. J D Wetherspoon plc has a 1-year low of GBX 587 ($7.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 862.50 ($11.20). The company has a market cap of £877.70 million, a P/E ratio of 1,815.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 284.38, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 729.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 742.79.

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

J D Wetherspoon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This is an increase from J D Wetherspoon’s previous dividend of $8.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. J D Wetherspoon’s payout ratio is currently 3,076.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JDW

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.