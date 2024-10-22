Insider Buying: HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) CEO Buys 725 Shares of Stock

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) CEO Laurans A. Mendelson bought 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $262.94 per share, for a total transaction of $190,631.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 929,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,529,992.96. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

HEICO Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HEI traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $261.10. 247,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,925. The stock has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $255.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.13. HEICO Co. has a 12 month low of $155.42 and a 12 month high of $269.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $992.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEI. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in HEICO by 61.7% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 949,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,417,000 after purchasing an additional 362,625 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in HEICO in the second quarter worth approximately $26,993,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HEICO by 66.0% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 193,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,357,000 after purchasing an additional 77,067 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management grew its stake in HEICO by 23.4% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 352,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,250,000 after purchasing an additional 66,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in HEICO in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HEI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HEICO from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on HEICO from $264.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HEICO from $235.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on HEICO from $243.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.70.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

