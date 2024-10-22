Injective Protocol (INJ) Price Hits $20.82

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. Injective Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.06 billion and $72.96 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Injective Protocol has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Injective Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $20.82 or 0.00031006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Injective Protocol Profile

Injective Protocol was first traded on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,848,020 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Injective Protocol’s official website is injective.com.

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Injective is a blockchain platform built for finance that provides developers with a decentralized orderbook and offers instant transaction finality. Its ecosystem is focused on providing an excellent user experience and empowering individuals by facilitating unrestricted access to financial tools and services.”

