Ignition (FBTC) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $26.83 Million

Ignition (FBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One Ignition token can now be bought for approximately $67,249.70 or 0.99567347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ignition has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. Ignition has a total market cap of $26.83 million and $398,699.02 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ignition Profile

Ignition was first traded on July 11th, 2024. Ignition’s total supply is 1,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 399 tokens. The official website for Ignition is fbtc.com. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @fbtc_official.

Ignition Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition (FBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ignition has a current supply of 1,455.48451802. The last known price of Ignition is 67,219.02805199 USD and is down -2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $562,224.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fbtc.com/.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Ignition (FBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ignition has a current supply of 1,455.48451802. The last known price of Ignition is 67,219.02805199 USD and is down -2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $562,224.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fbtc.com/."

