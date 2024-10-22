IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Upgraded to Buy by Canaccord Genuity Group

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) was upgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, StockNewsAPI reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.90 to $5.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IAMGOLD has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.73.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IAG

IAMGOLD Price Performance

Shares of IAG opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.34. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $6.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average is $4.32.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $385.30 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAMGOLD

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD

(Get Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.