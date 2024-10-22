Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Bought by Jade Capital Advisors LLC

Jade Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in Huntsman by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 152,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Huntsman by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Huntsman by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 17,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Huntsman by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 185,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.33 and a beta of 1.00. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $27.01.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently -192.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HUN shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HUN

Huntsman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.