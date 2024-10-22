HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.55.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of HP from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Get HP alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HP

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HP

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $7,013,373.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3 shares in the company, valued at $99.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in shares of HP by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HP by 377.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 115.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 968 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

HPQ stock opened at $36.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. HP has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $39.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.96.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). HP had a negative return on equity of 266.37% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that HP will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

HP announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer maker to repurchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

HP Company Profile

(Get Free Report

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.