Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 52,562.5% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,123,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,847 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 122.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,830,000 after buying an additional 743,218 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $21,942,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5,712.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 326,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,571,000 after buying an additional 321,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4,773.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 325,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,796,000 after acquiring an additional 319,018 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VWOB opened at $64.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.07. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.30 and a fifty-two week high of $66.65.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3228 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.