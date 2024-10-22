Hofer & Associates. Inc Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hofer & Associates. Inc cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Skyline Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 101,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,487,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,879.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 251,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,266,000 after purchasing an additional 242,690 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,853,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $287.78. 1,599,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,998,464. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.16. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $289.70.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

