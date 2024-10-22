Hofer & Associates. Inc Has $19.07 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Hofer & Associates. Inc cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 13.2% of Hofer & Associates. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Hofer & Associates. Inc owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $19,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,446.7% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,301,000 after purchasing an additional 34,871 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 79,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 48.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 14,107 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPYG stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,098,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,082. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $56.78 and a 52 week high of $85.10. The company has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.17.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

