Hofer & Associates. Inc Grows Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Hofer & Associates. Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,681,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210,788 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,648,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,043,820,000 after buying an additional 3,892,110 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,027,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,460,000 after buying an additional 2,914,442 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,888,000. Finally, Nepc LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 3,508,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,485,000 after buying an additional 1,492,093 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.92. 5,607,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,977,104. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.88 and a 52-week high of $84.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.301 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

