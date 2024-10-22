Hillman Co. Acquires 61,219 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Hillman Co. raised its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,152 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 61,219 shares during the period. CRH comprises about 10.2% of Hillman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hillman Co.’s holdings in CRH were worth $23,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of CRH by 47.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CRH by 2.7% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of CRH by 235.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the third quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CRH by 5.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 45,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Price Performance

NYSE CRH traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $91.72. 1,052,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,936,694. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.75. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $51.59 and a fifty-two week high of $94.14. The firm has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30.

CRH Cuts Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 billion. On average, research analysts predict that CRH plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CRH has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRH

CRH Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.