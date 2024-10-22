Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Stock Price Up 5% – Should You Buy?

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.83 and last traded at $4.80. Approximately 251,106 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 646,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.
The stock has a market capitalization of $609.73 million, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative net margin of 25.30% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $63.14 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hesai Group will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.
