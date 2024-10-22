Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Stock Price Up 5% – Should You Buy?

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.83 and last traded at $4.80. Approximately 251,106 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 646,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

Hesai Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $609.73 million, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Hesai Group alerts:

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative net margin of 25.30% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $63.14 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hesai Group will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hesai Group

Hesai Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hesai Group by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 19,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hesai Group by 44.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Hesai Group during the 1st quarter worth $352,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Hesai Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,141,000. 48.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hesai Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hesai Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.