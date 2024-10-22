Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Stock Price Down 3.7% – Should You Sell?

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.35 and last traded at $8.38. 1,315 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 6,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.87.

Get Hellenic Telecommunications Organization alerts:

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $980.29 million during the quarter.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Company Profile

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, and Telekom Romania Mobile segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, ICT, and TV production services; and international carrier services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.