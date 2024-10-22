Hedera (HBAR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $49.98 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 22nd. Hedera has a market cap of $1.97 billion and approximately $49.98 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hedera has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0523 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00041187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00006970 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011788 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007045 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000537 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,677,231,903 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 37,677,232,402.96947 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05300857 USD and is down -5.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 281 active market(s) with $58,200,164.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

