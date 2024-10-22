Head-To-Head Survey: Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) and Raksul (OTCMKTS:RKSLF)

Raksul (OTCMKTS:RKSLF – Get Free Report) and Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.1% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Raksul and Cass Information Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Raksul N/A N/A N/A Cass Information Systems 13.84% 12.26% 1.15%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Raksul N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cass Information Systems $190.07 million 2.88 $30.06 million $2.19 18.32

This table compares Raksul and Cass Information Systems”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cass Information Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Raksul.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Raksul and Cass Information Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Raksul 0 0 0 0 N/A Cass Information Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cass Information Systems has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.16%. Given Cass Information Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cass Information Systems is more favorable than Raksul.

Summary

Cass Information Systems beats Raksul on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Raksul

Raksul Inc. provides printing services in Japan. The company offers printing for office/industry supplies, such as labels, clothing, stationary, mobile phone peripherals, bags, and cardboard and packaging materials; and flyers, business cards, booklets, envelopes, postcards, etc. It also provides local advertising services through inserted leaflets, posting, direct mails, TV commercials, and websites. In addition, the company operates advertising, TV commercial-related, logistics, and corporate IT platforms. Raksul Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. The company also processes and pays facility-related invoices, such as electricity, gas, waste, and telecommunications expenses; and provides telecom expense management solutions, as well as church management software solution and on-line platform to provide generosity services for faith-based and non-profit organizations. In addition, the company, through its banking subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank, provides a range of banking products and services, such as demand, savings, time, and money market deposits; commercial, industrial, commercial real estate, and construction and land development loans; and cash management services to privately held businesses, restaurant franchises, and faith-related ministries. Further, it provides B2B payment platform for clients that require an agile fintech partner. It operates through its banking facility near downtown St. Louis, Missouri; operating branch in the Bridgeton, Missouri; and leased facilities in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Cass Commercial Corporation and changed its name to Cass Information Systems, Inc. in January 2001. Cass Information Systems, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

