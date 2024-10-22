Head to Head Analysis: China Industrial Group (OTCMKTS:CIND) vs. Under Armour (NYSE:UAA)

China Industrial Group (OTCMKTS:CIND – Get Free Report) and Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for China Industrial Group and Under Armour, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Industrial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Under Armour 3 11 3 1 2.11

Under Armour has a consensus target price of $7.57, suggesting a potential downside of 17.12%.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Industrial Group N/A N/A N/A Under Armour -1.35% 11.98% 5.08%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Industrial Group and Under Armour’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares China Industrial Group and Under Armour”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Industrial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Under Armour $5.57 billion 0.72 $232.04 million $0.54 16.92

Under Armour has higher revenue and earnings than China Industrial Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.6% of Under Armour shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of Under Armour shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Under Armour beats China Industrial Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Industrial Group

China Industrial Group, Inc. through its subsidiary, Cashmere International Holdings Limited, manufactures cashmere products. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications. In addition, the company provides accessories, which include gloves, bags, headwear, and socks; and engages in brand licensing, digital subscription, advertising, and other digital business activities. It primarily offers its products under the UNDER ARMOUR, ARMOUR, HEATGEAR, COLDGEAR, HOVR, UA, PROTECT THIS HOUSE, I WILL, ARMOUR FLEECE, and ARMOUR BRA brands. The company sells its products through wholesale channels, including national and regional sporting goods chains, independent and specialty retailers, department store chains, mono-branded Under Armour retail stores, institutional athletic departments, and leagues and teams, as well as independent distributors; and directly to consumers through Brand and Factory House stores, as well as through e-commerce websites. It operates in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

