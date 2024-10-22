Harbor Advisory Corp MA Reduces Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,765,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,153,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696,897 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Mondelez International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,497,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,023 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Mondelez International by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,726,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794,746 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Mondelez International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,452,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,467,000 after purchasing an additional 293,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Mondelez International by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,970,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,719 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $71.08. 798,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,757,111. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.66 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.06.

View Our Latest Report on MDLZ

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.