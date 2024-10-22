Harbor Advisory Corp MA Purchases 30 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 2.1% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 252.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,368,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.9% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 78,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 111,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.16.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.09, for a total value of $3,793,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,548,375.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $76,420,473.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $7.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $588.09. 427,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,966. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $627.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $607.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $584.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

