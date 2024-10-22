Harbor Advisory Corp MA Has $939,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,398 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 38.0% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 141.4% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 98.1% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.15. 1,300,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,920,904. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.23 and a twelve month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.