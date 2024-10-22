Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Stephens

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Stephens from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 22.96% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ GNTY opened at $32.53 on Tuesday. Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $26.87 and a twelve month high of $37.28. The firm has a market cap of $374.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.70 and a 200 day moving average of $31.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch sold 5,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $182,156.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,176,323.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,402. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Bunch sold 5,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $182,156.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 160,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,176,323.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,190 shares of company stock worth $336,300 over the last 90 days. 26.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guaranty Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNTY. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 4.4% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 124,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 3.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 356,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after buying an additional 12,837 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 428,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,003,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 21.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares in the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guaranty Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.