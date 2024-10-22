Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Stephens

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Stephens from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 22.96% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Guaranty Bancshares
Guaranty Bancshares Price Performance
Insider Activity
In other news, Director James S. Bunch sold 5,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $182,156.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,176,323.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,402. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Bunch sold 5,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $182,156.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 160,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,176,323.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,190 shares of company stock worth $336,300 over the last 90 days. 26.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guaranty Bancshares
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNTY. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 4.4% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 124,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 3.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 356,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after buying an additional 12,837 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 428,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,003,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 21.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares in the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Guaranty Bancshares
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Guaranty Bancshares
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Is CoStar Group Stock a Buy Before Earnings? Analysts Think So
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 3 Stocks Driving the Shift to Nuclear Energy for AI Power
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Utilities Outperform in 2024: 3 Stocks to Keep on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.