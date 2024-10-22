Grin (GRIN) 1-Day Volume Tops $8,953.27

Grin (GRIN) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 22nd. During the last seven days, Grin has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $2.85 million and $8,953.27 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,496.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $357.14 or 0.00529169 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00008870 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.67 or 0.00103231 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.34 or 0.00231647 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00028177 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00027261 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00071383 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.