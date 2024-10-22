Graybill Wealth Management LTD. Raises Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies comprises approximately 2.6% of Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $6,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $90,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 304,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,777,218. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.46.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Williams Companies stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $52.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,242,884. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $52.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.83%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

