Graybill Wealth Management LTD. Purchases Shares of 356 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of MDY traded down $5.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $571.82. 142,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,119. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $561.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $547.34. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $585.50. The company has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

