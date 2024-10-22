Graybill Wealth Management LTD. Increases Stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. owned about 0.27% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXRT. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 26.1% during the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,837 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NXRT traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.31. 4,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $48.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.37.

NexPoint Residential Trust Cuts Dividend

NexPoint Residential Trust ( NYSE:NXRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $64.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.99 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 17.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 65.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on NXRT. Raymond James raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.83.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

